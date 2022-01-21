COVID-19 surge continues in SLO Co.

The COVID-19 surge in San Luis Obispo County has reached a 14-day average of 517, which health officials say is the highest ever.

Since Tuesday, 2,710 new cases have been confirmed and four new COVID-19-related deaths reported with more than a dozen other death records pending.

Twenty-one days into the new year, 9,060 cases have been reported for the month of January, which is already well over the 7,437 cases reported for the entire month of January 2021.

The public health department says there are 63 active outbreaks in places like congregate care, skilled nursing and corrections facilities.

The California Men’s Colony is reporting 179 active cases among inmates over the last 14 days and 171 in staff.

Atascadero State Hospital reports about three dozen cases in patients over the last two weeks and 159 in staff.

Fourty-eight San Luis Obispo County residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 10 people in the ICU.

Health officials say hospitals are feeling the strain from Omicron.

“COVID-19 continues its onward march in San Luis Obispo County and is taking a toll on many of our community members who are sick in the hospital, recovering at home, or have recently passed away from this awful disease,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “Reporting the deaths of four more community members saddens all of us at Public Health, and we send our heartfelt sympathy to their loved ones as we work to curb this surge.”

Free coronavirus testing is available to the public in Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, Grover Beach, and Morro Bay. Click here to register for an appointment.

Local urgent cares and many pharmacies also offer testing. Calling ahead for availability is encouraged.

According to figures from Public Health, between June 15, 2021 and Jan. 10, 2022, San Luis Obispo County residents who are not fully vaccinated made up 69.1% of cases, 81.3% of hospitalizations, and 74.5% of COVID-19 deaths.

A little more than 66% of eligible SLO County residents are vaccinated as of January 21, and 45% have received a booster shot.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination, visit myturn.ca.gov. For information on mobile and pop-up vaccine clinics in San Luis Obispo County, click here.

SLO County Public Health typically reports COVID-19 case data twice a week - on Tuesdays and Fridays

To learn more about San Luis Obispo County's coronavirus response, visit readyslo.org.

