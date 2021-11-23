Watch

COVID-19 testing facility now open at SLO Airport

A COVID-19 testing site is now open at the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport.
Posted at 2:44 PM, Nov 23, 2021
The San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport has reopened an onsite COVID-19 testing facility.

The testing site is currently open Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., but starting December 6, it will expand to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.

It's operated as a drive-through with rapid testing and Molecular PCR tests available.

Appointments are recommended but walk-ins are also accepted. To make an appointment, visit www.sloairport.com/testing.

The airport's new coronavirus testing site is operated by COVID Clinic, which operates testing facilities at several other California airports.

