The COVID-19 testing site at the Santa Maria Fairpark will be temporarily closed from July 8-16, 2022, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

From July 17-22, the testing site will be temporarily located at 500 W. Foster Road in Santa Maria.

The testing bus will return to the Fairpark on July 23.

The closure coincides, in part, with the Santa Barbara County Fair, which is scheduled to take place at the Fairpark from July 13-17.

While the testing site is unavailable, health officials say people should contact their doctor or visit a local pharmacy if they need to be tested. Other testing options are listed on the county's website.