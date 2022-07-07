Watch Now

Coronavirus

Actions

COVID-19 testing site at Santa Maria Fairpark to close temporarily

COVID-19 coronavirus testing
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
John Minchillo/AP
COVID-19 coronavirus testing
Posted at 4:36 PM, Jul 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-07 19:36:38-04

The COVID-19 testing site at the Santa Maria Fairpark will be temporarily closed from July 8-16, 2022, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

From July 17-22, the testing site will be temporarily located at 500 W. Foster Road in Santa Maria.

The testing bus will return to the Fairpark on July 23.

The closure coincides, in part, with the Santa Barbara County Fair, which is scheduled to take place at the Fairpark from July 13-17.

While the testing site is unavailable, health officials say people should contact their doctor or visit a local pharmacy if they need to be tested. Other testing options are listed on the county's website.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

San Luis Obispo County COVID-19 Statistics San Luis Obispo County Testing Information San Luis Obispo County Vaccine Information Santa Barbara County COVID-19 Statistics Santa Barbara County Testing Information Santa Barbara County Vaccine Information Tracking COVID-19 in CA