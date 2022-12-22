COVID-19 testing site in San Luis Obispo to change locations in 2023

The COVID-19 community testing site in San Luis Obispo will move from the Veterans Memorial Building on Grand Avenue to a new location in 2023.

The last day of testing at the Veterans Memorial Building will be December 30.

The new site at 3450 Broad Street, Suite 111, will open on January 4, 2023.

County health officials say the new location is accessible from Broad Street or Sacramento Drive and will be visibly marked.

The COVID-19 testing sites in Grover Beach at 1336 Ramona Avenue, Suite A, and in Paso Robles at 800 Pine Street will remain in their current locations.

All sites are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; closed from 11 a.m. to noon and 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Grover Beach site is closed on Fridays.

The community testing sites are considered "Test to Treat" sites, meaning people who test positive for COVID-19 can take home a course of Paxlovid antiviral medication if indicated.

These sites also provide rapid testing for influenza.

For those who have health insurance, information will be collected when registering for an appointment and no co-pay is required. There is no charge for those without insurance.

To make an appointment, visit slopublichealth.org/testing.