COVID-19 transmission in SLO County remains high, health officials say

Posted at 10:47 AM, Oct 30, 2021
COVID-19 cases have slightly increased in San Luis Obispo County over the past few days, according to a recent report from SLO County Public Health.

SLO County has seen 177 new cases of COVID-19 since Tuesday, and COVID-19 case numbers have remained at a similar level throughout the last few weeks.

"SLO County is currently experiencing a high level of transmission (red tier) as defined by the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker, with an average of more than 100 cases per 100,000 people in the last 7 days," said Tara Kennon, San Luis Obispo County COVID-19 Public Information Officer.

Health officials continue to encourage vaccination.

As of right now in San Luis Obispo County, 66% of people are fully vaccinated, just over 72% are partially vaccinated and just over 27% are unvaccinated.

For more information about COVID-19 in SLO County visit recoverslo.org.

