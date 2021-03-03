COVID-19 vaccine appointment lottery registration for first dose opens in SLO County

People eligible for the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in San Luis Obispo County can now register for the appointment lottery.

Every Thursday, a computer-generated random sample will be picked and decide the appointments for the following week, according to SLO County.

“This is a fair and easy way to get your first-dose appointment if you are eligible. We don’t want to leave anyone behind,” Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer, said in a press release. “We hope this new registry and lottery will reduce stress, as people will no longer need to rush to get an appointment."

As of right now, it is only open to people 65 and older, along with anyone in phase 1a of the County's vaccine distribution plan.

People can register here. You can also call (805) 543-2444 or (805) 781-4280.

When signing up, people will be required to complete a registration form with appointment preferences for location, days and times. However, the County says they may not be able to accommodate everything.

You only need to sign up once.