COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Santa Maria Fairpark to close

The COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Santa Maria Fairpark will be closing after Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

Officials with the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department say they're closing the site because the number of people using it has decreased significantly.

The location opened on May 16, 2021.

Since then, health officials say nearly 20,000 vaccinations have been administered at the site.

People over the age of 5 can continue to receive first, second and booster doses of the vaccine at the Fairpark through June 29.

After that, vaccines will still be available in the Santa Maria area through health care providers and pharmacies.

The Santa Maria Fairpark will continue to host a testing site with treatment options for people who test positive for COVID-19.