COVID outbreak still moving through Main Jail, officials report

The COVID outbreak that was first reported on Dec. 8 has continued to spread among inmates at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail, officials say.

26 additional COVID cases were added in the past week, officials shared on Monday.

As of Monday, Jan. 10, there were 68 active cases at the jail.

54 inmates have recovered from COVID in the past week, bringing the total recovered patients to 136. Four COVID-19 positive inmates were released from the jail.

One inmate has been transported to a local hospital for advanced care, officials say. It is the first reported hospitalization from the outbreak.

In total, 208 people tested positive for COVID since the outbreak started just over a month ago.

Officials say that inmates being tested for COVID-19 are moved to an area of the jail with negative pressure cells. Asymptomatic patients are separated into cohorts and are isolated from other inmates. Inmates who have been exposed but have not tested positive are also separated.

The California Department of Public Health has assisted with testing at the jail. The organization has provided a medical team that will remain at the jail while the outbreak is active.