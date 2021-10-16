Cuesta College vaccine requirement fully implemented

Cuesta College students, staff, and visitors are now required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test before accessing campus.

The college's vaccine requirement went into effect Friday. This comes after Cuesta's Board of Trustees approved a vaccine resolution back in August, with administrative officials reportedly working to develop the procedures for the vaccine requirement so that it would be fully implemented by Friday, Oct. 15.

The college says the mandate follows the recommendations of federal, state, and local health agencies. Administrative officials say it is also consistent with the vaccine requirements adopted by other higher education systems, such as the California State University and the University of California.

“Our goal is to ensure our students’ completion of their educational goals and provide the safest in person learning environment as possible, and a vaccinated campus community supports that goal,” said Board of Trustees President Mary Strobridge.

Following CDC guidelines, the college says proper face coverings are still required in all indoor public areas and shared spaces for everyone, regardless of vaccination status.

Additional updates and information on Cuesta College's ongoing pandemic response can be found here.