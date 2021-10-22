CVS says Moderna booster shots are available now

CVS Health announced on Friday that Moderna COVID-19 booster doses are now available to eligible populations.

The announcement came the morning of Friday, Oct. 22, following CDC authorization based on guidance from the organization's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).

Current eligibility guidelines for the booster shot set by the ACIP and CDC is as follows:

People 65 years and older

People 18 and older who live in long-term care settings

People 18 and older with underlying medical conditions

People 18 and older who work or live in high risk settings

The CDC has recommended a booster dose for patients who received the Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine two or more months ago and are at least 18 years old.

The CDC has said that mixing and matching of the booster doses is okay, and according to their guidance, patients can choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose.

Patients looking to set up a vaccine appointment, whether for an initial dose or for a booster, can visit CVS.com to choose a time and location.

The company says they have administered more than 34 million COVID-19 vaccines and 32 million COVID-19 tests across the country.

CVS has already played a role in administering third doses to immunocompromised communities and other previously eligible people.