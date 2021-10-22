Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

CVS says Moderna booster shots are available now

items.[0].image.alt
CVS
The pharmacy chain announced Friday that the Moderna boosters are now available for eligible populations.
CVS MODERNA BOOSTER 10-22-21.jpg
Posted at 9:28 AM, Oct 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-22 12:28:31-04

CVS Health announced on Friday that Moderna COVID-19 booster doses are now available to eligible populations.

The announcement came the morning of Friday, Oct. 22, following CDC authorization based on guidance from the organization's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).

Current eligibility guidelines for the booster shot set by the ACIP and CDC is as follows:

  • People 65 years and older
  • People 18 and older who live in long-term care settings
  • People 18 and older with underlying medical conditions
  • People 18 and older who work or live in high risk settings

The CDC has recommended a booster dose for patients who received the Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine two or more months ago and are at least 18 years old.

The CDC has said that mixing and matching of the booster doses is okay, and according to their guidance, patients can choose which vaccine they receive as a booster dose.

Patients looking to set up a vaccine appointment, whether for an initial dose or for a booster, can visit CVS.com to choose a time and location.

The company says they have administered more than 34 million COVID-19 vaccines and 32 million COVID-19 tests across the country.

CVS has already played a role in administering third doses to immunocompromised communities and other previously eligible people.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

San Luis Obispo County COVID-19 Statistics San Luis Obispo County Testing Information San Luis Obispo County Vaccine Information Santa Barbara County COVID-19 Statistics Santa Barbara County Testing Information Santa Barbara County Vaccine Information Tracking COVID-19 in CA