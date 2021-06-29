Watch

Delta variant of COVID-19 identified in San Luis Obispo County

Posted at 2:00 PM, Jun 29, 2021
San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials on Tuesday reported that the county's first case of the COVID-19 Delta variant has been identified.

The variant is said to spread more quickly and easily than earlier strains of the virus.

On June 15, the CDC labeled Delta as a variant of concern, meaning there is evidence that it spreads more easily, causes more severe disease, and leads to increased hospitalizations and deaths.

Health officials say the COVID-19 vaccine is still effective against the variant.

County health officials say they are investigating the recent case to understand how the patient contracted COVID-19 and to take steps to prevent the spread of the variant.

Santa Barbara County Public Health officials previously detected two cases of the Delta variant.

To make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination, visit the state's My Turn website.

