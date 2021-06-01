Dignity Health offering COVID-19 vaccinations in Arroyo Grande this weekend

People ages 12 and up can receive a COVID-19 vaccination in Arroyo Grande this weekend.

Dignity Health Central Coast is offering the clinic in the Matthew Will Memorial Building at the Arroyo Grande Specialty Center, 850 Fair Oaks Ave., on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Pfizer vaccine will be handed out and Dignity Health says walk-ins are welcome as long as vaccines are available.

To schedule an appointment for those 12-15, click here.

To schedule an appointment for anyone 16 and older, click here and type in "Arroyo Grande Specialty."

Anyone without internet access who would like to make an appointment can call (833) 927-2623 and leave a message with their name, date of birth, and phone number and someone will call them back to schedule an appointment.

Anyone under the age of 18 must have a parent or legal guardian with them.

