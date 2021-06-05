Dignity Health to hold vaccine clinic in Arroyo Grande

Dignity Health Central Coast is offering community members 12 years of age and older the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Sunday, June 6.

The event is scheduled to be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Arroyo Grande Specialty Center in the Matthew Will Memorial Building, near the Arroyo Grande Community Hospital at 850 Fair Oaks Avenue.

To schedule a vaccine for ages 16 and older, sign up at Myturn.ca.gov and type in Arroyo Grande Specialty.

To schedule an appointment for an individual between the ages of 12 and 15, scheduling can be done directly with Dignity Health by visiting DignityHealth.org/PHC and clicking on the vaccine clinic banner at the top of the homepage.

Those without internet access can call (833) 927-2623 and leave a message with a name, date of birth, and phone number. A scheduler will return the call.

Walk-ins are welcome if there are enough supplies.

All minors must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to receive a vaccine.