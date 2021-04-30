Dodger Stadium vaccine site to shut down by end of May

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti says the COVID-19 mass vaccination site at Dodger Stadium will close by the end of May.

The mayor says in a statement Friday that winding down operations at the stadium marks the transition of the city’s vaccination efforts to appointment-free options as well as putting more doses into walk-up centers and mobile clinics.

The Dodger Stadium site became one of the nation’s most prominent sites for coronavirus response, first for testing and then vaccinations.

More than 1 million people were tested at the stadium and the number of vaccine doses administered there has topped 420,000.