Downtown San Luis Obispo participates in The Floral Heart Project to remember COVID-19 victims

Kenny Nichols
Posted at 8:18 PM, Mar 01, 2021
Downtown San Luis Obispo is participating in The Floral Heart Project.

This was started by artist Kristina Libby to create a public grieving space for those lost from COVID-19, as well as a place for people to support one another, according to a press release.

One hundred floral hearts were laid out across the country. You can view those locations here.

This project aims to create a national day of mourning and a permanent COVID-19 memorial. Thousands have already signed the artist's Change.Org petition.

If you would like to bring a floral heart to your city, you can visit the project's website for more information.

