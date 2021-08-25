Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

Dozens of SLO County schools seeing COVID-19 cases

items.[0].image.alt
KSBY
corona.PNG
Posted at 1:57 PM, Aug 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-25 16:58:02-04

With COVID-19 cases on the rise in San Luis Obispo County, health officials say they are also seeing positive cases pop up in local schools.

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department on Wednesday said approximately 30 K-12 schools in the county are experiencing one or more COVID-19 cases.

Health officials did not identify the affected schools but say many of the cases are linked to school athletics or social activities that take place before or after athletic events.

“When we or a school learns of a positive case associated with their campus, we coordinate on follow-up activities. School staff check attendance records, class schedules, and seating charts to find out and notify others on campus of potential exposures. Besides notifying Public Health of the close contacts, school staff also notify affected families and provide quarantine instructions,” the health department said in a statement to KSBY.

Health officials add they provide the off-campus case investigation, contact tracing and notifications and also provide technical support for school staff.

San Luis Obispo County on Tuesday reported 460 new COVID-19 cases since Friday and five additional deaths.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

San Luis Obispo County COVID-19 Statistics San Luis Obispo County Testing Information San Luis Obispo County Vaccine Information Santa Barbara County COVID-19 Statistics Santa Barbara County Testing Information Santa Barbara County Vaccine Information Tracking COVID-19 in CA