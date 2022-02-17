Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

Estimated 73% of US now immune to omicron: Is that enough?

items.[0].image.alt
Steven Senne/AP
FILE - Passers-by wear masks under their chins as they chat with one another while crossing a street, in Boston, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. Students and staff at public schools in Massachusetts will no longer be required to wear face coverings while indoors starting Feb. 28, state officials said Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Virus Outbreak
Posted at 6:28 AM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 09:28:05-05

This winter's omicron wave in the U.S. also bolstered our defenses, leaving enough protection against the coronavirus that future spikes will likely require much less disruption to society.

Millions of individual Americans’ immune systems now recognize the virus and are primed to fight it off if they encounter omicron, or even another variant.

One influential model looks at vaccinations, recent infections and other factors to estimate that 73% of Americans are, for now, immune to omicron, and that could rise to 80% by mid-March.

Still, while the population is better protected, tens of millions of individuals are not because they are unvaccinated or have never been infected.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

San Luis Obispo County COVID-19 Statistics San Luis Obispo County Testing Information San Luis Obispo County Vaccine Information Santa Barbara County COVID-19 Statistics Santa Barbara County Testing Information Santa Barbara County Vaccine Information Tracking COVID-19 in CA