FDA authorizes second dose of COVID-19 booster for people 50+

On Tuesday, the FDA authorized a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 booster vaccine for those ages 50 and older.

Health officials say to wait four months after getting your first booster shot before getting this second one.

For those with an immunocompromising condition who previously qualified for a fourth dose, a fifth dose is now recommended.

"This is especially important for those 65 and older and those 50 and older with underlying medical conditions that increase their risk for severe disease from COVID-19 as they are the most likely to benefit from receiving an additional booster dose at this time," said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky.

Some community members say they aren't quite ready for another vaccine, expressing a need for additional time in order to make an informed decision.

"Right now I'm leaning to not getting another booster. I'm not saying I wouldn't, but right now I'm leaning not to," said Dominick Palera of Santa Maria.

"That would be a big no. I would not do it. My husband and I did get two of the shots, the Pfizer, only because we had a lot of family members that were dying," said Paula Blair of Orcutt.

Others say any additional protection within the community is welcome.

"I think it's great. I think everybody should have a booster, but if we're starting with 50, that's fine. Anything for prevention," said Cindy Neill of Orcutt.

But, COVID-19 funding is running out. By fall of this year, supply could be running low unless Congress acts now.

In a series of tweets Wednesday from President Joe Biden, he expressed concern about COVID-19 funding saying, "If Congress fails to act we won't have the supply we need this fall to ensure that shots are available for free and easy to access for all Americans."

In another tweet he also expressed concerns about testing, saying,"It took months to ramp up our testing capacity. But without funding, we won't be able to sustain our testing capacity beyond June."

Pressure is mounting as the new BA.2 variant continues to spread and the senate works to reach an agreement on a COVID-19 aid bill before a break next week.