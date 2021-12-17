First Omicron case detected in San Luis Obispo County

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department on Friday reported the first confirmed case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in a county resident.

The Health Department is not releasing any personal information about the patient, such as age, gender, or other details.

"It was only a matter of time before the Omicron variant would find its way to our community and we want to reassure our community that we have a strong surveillance system in place to identify any future cases of COVID-19 that carry the Omicron variant," said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. "Many of our community members already know what we need to do reduce transmission and slow spread, and this includes getting vaccinated, boosted, tested if you feel sick or are a close contact, and wearing your mask in indoor public spaces."

Health officials say at this time, Delta is still the predominant variant locally.

Also on Friday, Public Health officials reported 153 new COVID-19 cases since the last report on Tuesday.

Three new deaths were also reported. Officials say the recent deaths ranged in age from their 30s to 70s. Since the start of the pandemic, San Luis Obispo County has had 370 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 314 reported active cases in the county, with 299 people recovering at home and 15 patients in the hospital. Four of those hospitalized patients are in the ICU.

Free coronavirus testing is available to the public in Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, Grover Beach, and Morro Bay. Click here to register for an appointment.

Local urgent cares and many pharmacies also offer testing, but health officials say some facilities have seen an increase in testing appointments, so calling ahead is encouraged.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination, visit myturn.ca.gov. For information on mobile and pop-up vaccine clinics in San Luis Obispo County, click here.

SLO County Public Health reports COVID-19 case data twice a week - on Tuesdays and Fridays.

To learn more about San Luis Obispo County's coronavirus response, visit readyslo.org.