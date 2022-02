People in Goleta can pick up free COVID-19 test kits this weekend.

The 10,000 test kits are free and will be handed out on Saturday at the West Wind Drive-In, 907 S. Kellogg Ave., from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. or until the kits are gone.

There is a limit of six kits per household.

People are asked to wear face coverings when picking up the kits.

