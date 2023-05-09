Watch Now

Free COVID-19 tests at SLO CO distribution events

If you live in San Luis Obispo County, you can pick up free COVID-19 tests at three test distribution events this week.
Posted at 11:13 AM, May 09, 2023
On Tuesday, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., you can go to Nipomo Elementary located at 190 East Price St.

And Wednesday, from 4 to 6 p.m., you can pick up tests in San Miguel at Lillian Larsen Elementary located at 1601 L St.

Or on Thursday from 2:30 to 4 p.m., there is a chance to get tests at Paso Robles' Bauer Speck Elementary in the parking lot at 17th and Vine Street.

People can visit slopublichealth.org/testing for more information.

