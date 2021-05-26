Free COVID-19 vaccine clinic to open in Guadalupe

A free Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be open for community members Thursday and Friday in Guadalupe from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Anyone 12 years of age and older can receive the vaccine at Mary Buren Elementary School on 1050 Peralta Street.

Appointments can be made and walk-ins will be accepted.

Parents are encouraged to come with their child to the vaccination clinic.

If a parent cannot attend, parents will need to complete and sign a consent form, which the child must bring to the vaccination clinic.

The child should also bring some form of documentation of age. A school form or medical form with their birth-date is acceptable.