Germany locks unvaccinated out of public life; mandate looms

Martin Meissner/AP
File - People wear mandatory face masks in a shopping street in Dortmund, Germany, Dec. 1, 2021.
Posted at 12:58 PM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 15:58:33-05

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel says people who aren’t vaccinated will soon be excluded from nonessential stores, restaurants and sports and cultural venues.

The restrictions announced Thursday are part of an effort to curb coronavirus infections.

New cases in Germany again topped 70,000 in a 24-hour period.

Merkel says the measures were necessary in light of concerns that hospitals could become overloaded with people suffering from COVID-19, which is more likely to be serious in unvaccinated patients.

She says parliament will also debate a proposed general vaccine mandate. It could take effect as early as February.

