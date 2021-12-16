Got a positive result from an at-home COVID-19 test? Here's what to do

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department released new guidance Thursday on what to do if you receive a positive result from an at-home COVID-19 test.

"Although we offer a number of convenient locations for COVID-19 testing locally, we recognize that at-home testing kits are becoming more widely available and convenient for people," said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. "To accommodate this new testing tool, we have created a new in-home test reporting process and want to provide people the instructions they need to stay safe and keep others safe."

Before purchasing a COVID-19 test, health officials say you should check with your employer, school, or other institution if results from a self-test are accepted.

SLO County Public Health Department guidance:



If you test positive, immediately isolate (except to seek medical care) for 10 days, regardless of vaccination status or whether you have symptoms. Report your positive test result to the Public Health Department so you can receive important instructions to protect you and those around you. Community members are strongly encouraged to notify Public Health of your positive test through SLOPublicHealth.org/testing so you can receive an isolation letter and additional support. Finally, it's very important that you tell your close contacts that they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

If you test negative, and you think your test result may be incorrect, contact your healthcare provider to determine if additional testing is needed. A negative self-test result means that the test did not detect the virus and you may not have an infection. If you have symptoms of COVID-19 or think you have been exposed, you should contact your healthcare provider to determine if additional testing is needed. You can find no-cost testing at one of Public Health's community testing sites.

In San Luis Obispo County, free, in-person coronavirus testing is available to the public in Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo, Grover Beach, and Morro Bay. Click here to register for an appointment.

In Santa Barbara County, Public Health testing sites are located in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Santa Barbara, and Goleta. Click here to register for an appointment.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination, visit myturn.ca.gov.