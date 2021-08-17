Health officials announce youngest death due to COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo County

San Luis Obispo County health officials reported two new deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Health officials say one of the residents who died was in their twenties and the other resident was in their nineties.

The resident in their twenties was the first death in the county between the ages of 18- 29.

To date, San Luis Obispo County has had 273 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Health officials say SLO County has added 378 new cases of COVID-19 since their last report on Friday.

Twenty-four people are currently hospitalized with coronavirus, including eight patients who are in the ICU. Health officials say this is three times as many hospitalizations as just two weeks ago.

SLO County Public Health is now reporting COVID-19 case data twice a week - on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Health officials say all cases sequenced in the past week were of the Delta Variant.

For updates on COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo County visit this website.