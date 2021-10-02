Watch

Here's what's required under California school vaccine rules

Jeff Chiu/AP
Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference at James Denman Middle School in San Francisco, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. California has announced the nation's first coronavirus vaccine mandate for schoolchildren. Newsom said Friday that the mandate won't take effect until the COVID-19 vaccine has received final approval from the U.S. government for various grade levels. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Gavin Newsom
Posted at 8:31 AM, Oct 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-02 11:31:10-04

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is imposing the nation’s first coronavirus vaccination mandate for schoolchildren. But the mandate he announced Friday won’t take effect immediately and won’t apply to all students.

First, the vaccines must have final approval by the federal government for specific age groups.

Students can seek both religious and medical exemptions.

Students who refuse to be vaccinated will have to take independent study courses at home.

All school employees will have to be vaccinated by the time the mandate kicks in for students, eliminating a weekly testing option.

The state won't stop districts that want to move more quickly.

