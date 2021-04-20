Hospital volunteers return a year after the pandemic

Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, French Hospital Medical Center, and Marian Regional Medical Center welcomed back hundreds of volunteers on Monday. This was the first time Dignity Health hospital volunteers were allowed back since the start of the pandemic last March.

"It's exciting to be able to come back and be of service, but it's especially nice to see the friends and coworkers we have not been able to see during the pandemic," said French Hospital Medical Center Volunteer Wilfred von Dauster.

With staggered return dates, volunteers were offered COVID-19 vaccination prior to coming back. They’re also required to wear personal protective equipment and take daily temperature screenings.

And volunteers have been eager to return to their duties, some dedicating up to 40 hours a week to serve their community. Dignity Health officials say they play an integral role in the day-to-day hospital and clinic operations including greeting patients, screening temperatures, stocking and supporting the hospital floor.

“It’s so nice to be back and be helpful. It really is wonderful to be back!” said Marian Regional Medical Center Volunteer Catherine Rosen.

The return of hospital volunteers on the Central Coast came just in time to celebrate National Volunteer Week occurring from April 18-24.