How to protect your COVID-19 vaccination record card

As more than 182,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to San Luis Obispo County residents, local health officials warn community members to protect their COVID-19 vaccination record card and the information it holds.

“Many are excited to share their vaccination news online and with friends and family,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “However, please do not post online or send to others a picture of your vaccination record card, as it has personal information that can put you at risk for identity theft.”

These cards are given to someone when they get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and includes what type of vaccine was administered and when, as well as personal protected information like an individual’s full name and date of birth.

While snapping a photo of the vaccine record card for safekeeping is encouraged, sharing that photo with others on social media, websites or text messaging is not recommended.

Instead, public health officials encourage everyone to share their vaccine experience or updates in other ways, such as with a picture that shows off their bandage, a picture of their vaccination sticker, or a selfie while getting the shot.

“We want everyone to be smart and safe when storing and sharing their card,” said Dr. Borenstein.

Public health officials say the best way to protect one’s vaccination card from theft or loss is to make sure it is stored in a safe place at home. They also advise against laminating the card, as the heat may damage the card or cause the ink to be illegible.

