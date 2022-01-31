Watch

Indoor mask mandate extended in Santa Barbara County

Vadim Ghirda/AP
A medical worker, wearing a mask for protection against the COVID-19 infection on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Posted at 3:58 PM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 18:58:49-05

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has once again extended the order which requires the use of masks in indoor public settings.

The order was originally enacted in August and has been extended every month since then.

It requires all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, to wear face coverings when indoors in public settings, with limited exceptions.

The extended order will be in place until 5 p.m. on March 3, 2022, unless is it rescinded or extended again.

To read the full Health Officer Order mandating indoor mask usage, click here.

For more information on Santa Barbara County's coronavirus response, visit publichealthsbc.org.

