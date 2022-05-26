Watch

Indoor masking requirement reinstated at UCSB

Vadim Ghirda/AP
A medical worker, wearing a mask for protection against the COVID-19 infection on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Posted at 3:01 PM, May 26, 2022
Students, staff and faculty at UCSB will once again be required to wear masks in various indoor settings on campus.

The university announced the update Thursday, saying it will go into effect Friday.

The change reportedly came after university officials consulted with campus medical experts, public health officials and others in an effort to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

People in offices with only one person present and the door closed can keep their masks off and individual residences in campus housing are also excluded. People dining may remove their masks while eating.

Various types of face masks are available free to students, faculty and staff at the UCEN Campus Store customer service desk and the A.S. Pardall Center on campus.

The masking requirement will remain in place through commencement weekend, which wraps up Sunday, June 12.

