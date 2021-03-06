Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrives in SLO County

San Luis Obispo County has received its first shipment of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

County Public Health officials say 1,400 doses of the vaccine will be reallocated to some local pharmacies to administer. Meanwhile, the county's three public vaccine clinics will continue to administer the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which received Emergency Use Authorization from the Food and Drug Administration last week, requires just one dose. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two shots.

"From the beginning, our biggest challenge has been limited supply of vaccine," said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. "Adding a third vaccine manufacturer means more supply will be available for SLO County residents to get vaccinated as quickly as possible."

San Luis Obispo County is currently vaccinating health care workers and residents 65 years of age and older. To register for an appointment, click here. Vaccine appointments are also available at several local pharmacies.

Some local childcare workers and K-12 teachers and staff working in-person are also now able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in SLO County. Health officials say those appointments are being scheduled by the County Office of Education and the Child Care Planning Council.

In Santa Barbara County, Public Health officials are expecting to receive 3,800 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week. Those doses will reportedly be distributed among county healthcare providers and used at some Public Health vaccination sites.

Santa Barbara County is currently vaccinating health care workers, residents 65 years of age and older, and workers in the education/childcare, food/agriculture, and emergency services sectors. For details on how to make an appointment, click here.