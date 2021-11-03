Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

Kids' turn arrives for COVID-19 shots

items.[0].image.alt
Ben Gray/AP
Muhammad Touray gives Cate Zeigler-Amon, 10, her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the Viral Solutions vaccination and testing site in Decatur, Ga. on the first day COVID-19 vaccinations were available for children from 5 to 12 on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. The U.S. enters a new phase Wednesday in its COVID-19 vaccination campaign, with shots now available to millions of elementary-age children in what health officials hailed as a major breakthrough after more than 18 months of illness, hospitalizations, deaths and disrupted education. (AP Photo/Ben Gray)
Virus Outbreak Kids Vaccine
Posted at 6:54 AM, Nov 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-03 09:54:54-04

Schoolchildren take the spotlight this week as the U.S. enters a new phase in COVID-19 vaccination aimed at curbing deaths, hospitalizations and more than a year of disrupted education.

With authorities promising enough vaccine to protect the nation’s 28 million kids ages 5-11, pediatricians’ offices, pharmacies, hospitals and schools were poised to begin the shots after the final OK late Tuesday.

Many locations planned mass vaccination events in coming days. The vaccine — one-third the dose for teens and adults — requires two shots three weeks apart.

Children who get vaccinated before Thanksgiving will be fully covered by Christmas.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

San Luis Obispo County COVID-19 Statistics San Luis Obispo County Testing Information San Luis Obispo County Vaccine Information Santa Barbara County COVID-19 Statistics Santa Barbara County Testing Information Santa Barbara County Vaccine Information Tracking COVID-19 in CA