Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

LA begins enforcing strict mandate requiring proof of vax

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Damian Dovarganes/AP
Waiter Juan Rodrigues, left, asks patrons to show their vaccination cards before entering the Fred 62 restaurant in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles, Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Enforcement began Monday in Los Angeles for one of the strictest vaccine mandates in the country, a sweeping measure that requires proof of COVID-19 shots for everyone entering a wide variety of businesses from restaurants to theaters and gyms to nail and hair salons. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Virus Outbreak California
Posted at 10:33 AM, Nov 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-30 13:33:50-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Enforcement began in Los Angeles for one of the strictest vaccine mandates in the country.

It's a sweeping measure that requires proof of shots for everyone entering a wide variety of businesses from restaurants to theaters and gyms to nail and hair salons.

While the latest order aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus took effect Nov. 8, the city spent the past three weeks educating business owners about the rules.

Officials say the goal isn't to penalize, but to prevent another devastating spike in cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

A first offense will bring a warning but subsequent ones could produce fines from $1,000 to $5,000.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Coronavirus Resources and Information

San Luis Obispo County COVID-19 Statistics San Luis Obispo County Testing Information San Luis Obispo County Vaccine Information Santa Barbara County COVID-19 Statistics Santa Barbara County Testing Information Santa Barbara County Vaccine Information Tracking COVID-19 in CA