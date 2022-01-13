Watch

Large number of student, staff absences force Shandon schools to move to independent study

In-person learning will resume at the end of the month
Posted at 4:53 PM, Jan 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-12 19:53:04-05

Students at Shandon Elementary and Shandon High School will be moving to independent study this week.

The superintendent for the Shandon Joint Unified School District says the decision was made due to the large number of student and staff absences related to COVID-19 at the two schools.

Independent study will start on Friday and teachers will be available to students via Zoom during that time.

In-person learning will resume on Jan. 31.

Free school breakfast and lunches will still be available.

The district’s Parkfield campus remains open for in-person learning.

