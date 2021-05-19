Lompoc Valley Medical Center begins vaccinating local students

The Lompoc Unified School District is working with Lompoc Valley Medical Center to give students access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Parents will need to complete consent forms and Lompoc Unified will provide transportation to the hospital.

The first round of students arrived Wednesday.

Hospital officials say they are able to vaccinate up to 200 students each Wednesday, but this first week, only 22 signed up.

Vaccinations being offered through the district are, right now, only for students between 16 and 18-years-old.

Vaccination appointments for students can be scheduled through the district.

Outside the partnership with the district, the hospital is vaccinating those 12 and up.

Beginning Monday, first doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be given out. Appointments can be made through MyTurn.

