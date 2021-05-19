Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

Lompoc Valley Medical Center begins vaccinating local students

It's part of a partnership with the school district
items.[0].videoTitle
Vaccine
Posted at 1:09 PM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 22:14:13-04

The Lompoc Unified School District is working with Lompoc Valley Medical Center to give students access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Parents will need to complete consent forms and Lompoc Unified will provide transportation to the hospital.

The first round of students arrived Wednesday.

Hospital officials say they are able to vaccinate up to 200 students each Wednesday, but this first week, only 22 signed up.

Vaccinations being offered through the district are, right now, only for students between 16 and 18-years-old.

Vaccination appointments for students can be scheduled through the district.

Outside the partnership with the district, the hospital is vaccinating those 12 and up.

Beginning Monday, first doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be given out. Appointments can be made through MyTurn.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

San Luis Obispo County COVID-19 Statistics San Luis Obispo County Testing Information San Luis Obispo County Vaccine Information Santa Barbara County COVID-19 Statistics Santa Barbara County Testing Information Santa Barbara County Vaccine Information Tracking COVID-19 in CA