Lompoc Valley Medical Center partnering with Lompoc Unified to offer COVID-19 vaccines to some students

The Lompoc Unified School District is working with Lompoc Valley Medical Center to give students 16 and older access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Parents will need to complete consent forms and Lompoc Unified will provide transportation to the hospital.

They plan to start as early as this week.

While the vaccines are only for those 16 and older, Lompoc Valley Medical Center CEO Steve Popkin says the emergency use authorization given Monday by the Food and Drug Administration to allow the use of the Pfizer vaccine in children as young as 12 will create a new set of challenges.

The challenges, according to Popkin, include consent policies, vaccination site locations and transportation.

He added that these new challenges will be minor in comparison to what the country has faced with the pandemic over the last year.

