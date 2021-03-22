Lompoc Valley Medical Center to offer COVID-19 vaccines to 'high-risk' individuals 16+

Lompoc Valley Medical Center (LVMC) is opening up COVID-19 vaccine availability to those 16 and older with high-risk medical conditions or disabilities.

The hospital has been vaccinating various groups within the community for a while now.

This week, staff is offering second doses to those 65 and older.

Last week, LVMC administered vaccinations to food and agriculture workers, educators, childcare workers and those 65 and older who had not yet received the vaccine.

Naishadh Buch, the hospital’s Chief Operations Officer, says the number of vaccines handed out each day is growing.

"The acceptance is a lot higher than was originally published, so people were saying that 30 or 40 percent of people wanted the vaccine and we’re getting closer to 70 or 80 percent that were talking to are saying, ‘Yes, we want the vaccine,’ and so it’s a good thing. The more we can do, the more quickly we can do it," Buch said.

Vaccinations for those in the high-risk category begin March 29. To make an appointment, email vaccine@lompocvmc.com or call (805) 875-8909.

LVMC asks that you provide your name, date of birth, phone number and indicate that you have a qualifying high-risk medical condition, but the hospital asks that you do not list the nature of your medical condition.

A hospital representative will then contact people to schedule appointments.

