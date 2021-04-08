Lompoc Valley Medical Ctr. turning to state's 'MyTurn' system for vaccine scheduling

Lompoc Valley Medical Center announced this week that it has reached its capacity for vaccination appointments scheduled through the LVMC Vaccine call-in number or email and is transitioning its vaccine appointment system to the State of California's MyTurn program.

After this week's vaccination clinics at LVMC conclude on Friday, April 9, all further first-dose vaccination appointments at LVMC must be scheduled through MyTurn starting Saturday.

Anyone who previously emailed or called to get on the waiting list and has not had their first vaccine dose by this Friday will also need to go to myturn.ca.gov to register for an appointment.

LVMC says it's working to get as many people as possible scheduled for a vaccination appointment by Friday.

"We apologize for any inconvenience to those who are required to 're-request' an appointment,'" said LVMC Chief Executive Officer Steve Popkin. "Hopefully it will be a small number of people, as we transition to the State of California's program."

People who get their first vaccine dose at LVMC by April 9 do not need to use MyTurn for their second-dose appointment. They should return to LVMC on the date shown on the back of their Vaccination Record Card at the same time as their first dose appointment.

For more information about the MyTurn scheduling tool, call (833) 422-4255.