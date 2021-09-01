Marian Regional Medical Center holding COVID-19 briefing ahead of holiday weekend

With more than 630 active COVID-19 cases in Santa Barbara County, Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria is holding a press conference Thursday regarding the recent surge in cases.

Sue Anderson, president and CEO of Marian says they wanted to hold this event ahead of the holiday weekend.

“There’s a lot going on in Santa Maria with the Elks Rodeo and other events going on and we just want to keep our community safe,” Anderson said. “We want them to understand what we’re going through on the hospital side, how we’re very impacted right now. We see a lot of people coming in with the Delta variant and we just want to keep our community safe.”

Anderson adds that at the briefing, they will have experts in the field, infectious disease physicians and others available to talk and answer questions.

As of Tuesday, 22 people with COVID were in Santa Barbara County hospital ICUs, according to county health officials.

