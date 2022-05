Effective Tuesday, May 31, the mask mandate had been re-instated for all indoor facilities on the Cal Poly Campus.

This applies to all students, employees, and visitors regardless of vaccination status.

The mandate applies till the last day of spring commencement, June 12.

Free N95 masks, cloth, and surgical masks are available for free at various campus buildings. According to the university, gaiters and bandannas are not acceptable forms of facial covering.