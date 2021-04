(KERO) — Seniors were one of the top priority groups when vaccines first rolled out but now there's a need to get more of them vaccinated.

According to government estimates, nearly 13-million seniors still need to get the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine. Nearly a quarter of people who are 75 and older have not been vaccinated yet.

Officials say the hesitancy isn't with getting the shot but because of a lack of supplies and trouble finding a way to get to vaccination sites.