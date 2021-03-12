Menu

Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

Mobile COVID-19 testing unit to move to Santa Barbara

Moving to expand access to COVID-19 testing
items.[0].image.alt
Mary OConnell
Covid testing
Posted at 11:29 AM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-13 02:08:33-05

In an effort to expand access to COVID-19 testing, the mobile COVID-19 testing unit is moving to Santa Barbara on Monday.

According to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, the mobile unit will be located in the waterfront parking lot at 1118 East Cabrillo Boulevard.

Appointments will be available to all community members from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday for at least two weeks, according to local health officials.

After at least 14 days, the mobile testing unit will move to another location. County health officials will announce the new location at a later date.

Community members can make a COVID-19 testing appointment by clicking here. Individuals who need help registering for an appointment can call 2-1-1.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Coronavirus Resources and Information
San Luis Obispo County COVID-19 Statistics San Luis Obispo County Testing Information San Luis Obispo County Vaccine Information Santa Barbara County COVID-19 Statistics Santa Barbara County Testing Information Santa Barbara County Vaccine Information Tracking COVID-19 in CA