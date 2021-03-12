Mobile COVID-19 testing unit to move to Santa Barbara

In an effort to expand access to COVID-19 testing, the mobile COVID-19 testing unit is moving to Santa Barbara on Monday.

According to the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, the mobile unit will be located in the waterfront parking lot at 1118 East Cabrillo Boulevard.

Appointments will be available to all community members from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday for at least two weeks, according to local health officials.

After at least 14 days, the mobile testing unit will move to another location. County health officials will announce the new location at a later date.

Community members can make a COVID-19 testing appointment by clicking here. Individuals who need help registering for an appointment can call 2-1-1.

