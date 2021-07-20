Watch

Mobile pop-up vaccinations offered to Santa Barbara County organizations

KSBY News
The California Department of Public Health is offering mobile, pop-up and on-site vaccinations to organizations across Santa Barbara County.
Posted at 2:56 PM, Jul 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-20 17:56:51-04

The California Department of Public Health will be offering mobile, pop-up and on-site vaccinations across Santa Barbara County, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has announced.

Starting Aug. 1, the state program will offer the on-site vaccinations to schools, employers and community- and faith-based organizations in the county.

The county's Public Health Department launched a local COVID-19 Mobile Vaccine Program in April 2021. That program has included 60 on-site vaccination clinics county-wide, distributing over 12,000 vaccinations.

California Department of Public Health launched the state's mobile vaccination teams earlier this summer, with the goal of reaching communities with limited access to the vaccine. The clinics will work alongside Santa Barbara County's efforts to distribute the vaccine.

Organizations interested in organizing a pop-up clinic can complete the intake form or send inquiries to mobilevaccinesites@cdph.ca.gov.

