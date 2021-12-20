Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

Moderna: Initial booster data shows good results on omicron

items.[0].image.alt
Charlie Riedel/AP
A bottle of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is seen on a table before Kansas Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly received an injection Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Topeka, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Moderna Vaccine
Posted at 6:58 AM, Dec 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-20 09:58:41-05

Moderna said Monday that a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine should offer protection against the rapidly spreading omicron variant.

Moderna added that the lab tests showed the booster shots now being used — half the original dose — increased by 37 times the level of antibodies able to fight omicron.

A full-dose booster was even stronger, although it came with more of the usual side effects. Moderna's data hasn't yet undergone scientific review.

But it comes after Pfizer announced a similar antibody jump from boosters of its own COVID-19 vaccine, backing health authorities' pleas for people to get the extra shots.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

San Luis Obispo County COVID-19 Statistics San Luis Obispo County Testing Information San Luis Obispo County Vaccine Information Santa Barbara County COVID-19 Statistics Santa Barbara County Testing Information Santa Barbara County Vaccine Information Tracking COVID-19 in CA