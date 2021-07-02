More cases of the Delta variant detected in Santa Barbara County

On Friday, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported two additional COVID-19 cases resulting from the Delta variant.

According to county health officials, two cases resulting from the Delta variant had previously been identified in April of 2021.

The CDC labels the Delta variant as concerning due to its increased transmissibility from person to person.

“These cases serve as a reminder that even as our progress continues towards the end, our community is still in a pandemic," said County Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso. “We have a tried and true method of preventing severe illness and hospitalization from the COVID-19 Delta variant, and that is getting vaccinated. If you are eligible and have not yet been vaccinated, we urge you to get your first shot as soon as possible.”

COVID-19 vaccines are free of cost for every eligible community member. A list of walk-in vaccine clinics throughout Santa Barbara County can be found here.

“As we approach the upcoming holiday weekend, we advise all community members, whether vaccinated or not, to remain vigilant and practice the safety precautions that have led us in the right direction,” said County Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg. “Stay home if you are ill, wear a mask in crowded indoor settings, keep events outdoors when possible, and practice good hand hygiene.”

County health officials are investigating both of the newly detected variant cases.

For COVID-19 updates or information about testing of vaccinations in the county, visit https://publichealthsbc.org.