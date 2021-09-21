More COVID-19 cases reported in Santa Barbara Co. Jail outbreak

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office identified additional COVID-19 positive cases at the Main Jail which is experiencing an outbreak.

On Saturday, inmates from the West Module that had exposure to a COVID-19 positive inmate were tested again after originally testing negative. Those tests results came in on Monday, with 13 additional inmates testing positive for COVID-19.

On Monday, five-day antigen tests were given to inmates that continue to test negative. Five of those antigen tests came back positive.

There are now 66 COVID-19 positive inmates in the Main Jail. This brings the total number of COVID-19 positive inmates from this outbreak to 83, with 17 having recovered. Since August, there has been five custody staff who have tested positive for COVID-19, with two having recovered.

Officials at the Sheriff's Office said they continue to take proactive measures in the Main Jail to safeguard the health of inmates and staff.

The Sheriff's Office offers the COVID-19 vaccine to inmates, and 35% of the current inmate population is fully vaccinated.

Sheriff's officials say 62% of all custody staff have been vaccinated and all staff, regardless of vaccination status, are being tested daily per the recommendation of Public Health.