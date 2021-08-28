Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

More COVID-19 shots, studies offer hope for US schools

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Jae C. Hong/AP
Shahir Sanchez, 5, grimaces as Dr. Neal Schwartz collects a nasal swab sample for COVID-19 testing at Families Together of Orange County Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Tustin, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Pictures of the Week-North America-Photo Gallery
Posted at 7:01 AM, Aug 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-28 10:01:11-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials are offering new hope for the safety of U.S. schoolchildren threatened by COVID-19.

The Biden administration said Friday half of U.S. adolescents ages 12-17 had gotten at least their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, and the inoculation rate among teens is growing faster than among any other age group.

In addition, a study from California is providing more evidence that schools can open safely if they follow guidelines on wearing masks, physical distancing, testing and other virus measures.

Meanwhile, Gulf Coast hospitals overwhelmed by unvaccinated COVID-19 patients are facing the additional threat of Hurricane Ida.

One Mississippi hospital full of virus patients expects to have to raise floodgates to keep out water.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Coronavirus Resources and Information

San Luis Obispo County COVID-19 Statistics San Luis Obispo County Testing Information San Luis Obispo County Vaccine Information Santa Barbara County COVID-19 Statistics Santa Barbara County Testing Information Santa Barbara County Vaccine Information Tracking COVID-19 in CA