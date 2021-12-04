Watch

More omicron detected as hospitals strain under virus surge

John Minchillo/AP
A mobile COVID-19 vaccination and booster shot site operates out of a bus on 59th Street south of Central Park as patients wait on the sidewalk, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in New York. Health officials say multiple cases of the omicron coronavirus variant have been detected in New York, including a man who attended an anime convention in Manhattan in late November and tested positive for the variant when he returned home to Minnesota. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Posted at 1:26 PM, Dec 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-04 16:26:10-05

New York has announced three more cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, bringing to eight the number of state cases linked to the new variant.

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Saturday said the cases appear to be unrelated.

Seven of them have been found in New York City and the other is in Suffolk County.

The number of states finding the variant is growing as well, with authorities in New Jersey, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Maryland reporting their first confirmed cases Friday, and Misssouri reporting its first presumed case.

The variant also has been detected in Nebraska, Minnesota, California, Hawaii, Colorado and Utah.

