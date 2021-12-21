More than 50 inmates at Santa Barbara Co. Jail test positive for COVID

The Santa Barbara County Main Jail is continuing to battle a COVID-19 outbreak that began on Dec. 9.

According to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's officials, mass testing continues as more COVID-19 positive inmates are being identified.

Since the jail's last update Friday, deputies say 35 additional inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, and five inmates have recovered.

The total of COVID-19 positive inmates in this outbreak is now at 59 with 54 active cases.

Sheriff's officials say none of the COVID-positive inmates in this outbreak have required hospitalization and 50 of them are asymptomatic.