Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

More than 50 inmates at Santa Barbara Co. Jail test positive for COVID

items.[0].image.alt
KSBY
Jail
Posted at 12:38 PM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-21 15:38:20-05

The Santa Barbara County Main Jail is continuing to battle a COVID-19 outbreak that began on Dec. 9.

According to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's officials, mass testing continues as more COVID-19 positive inmates are being identified.

Since the jail's last update Friday, deputies say 35 additional inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, and five inmates have recovered.

The total of COVID-19 positive inmates in this outbreak is now at 59 with 54 active cases.

Sheriff's officials say none of the COVID-positive inmates in this outbreak have required hospitalization and 50 of them are asymptomatic.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

San Luis Obispo County COVID-19 Statistics San Luis Obispo County Testing Information San Luis Obispo County Vaccine Information Santa Barbara County COVID-19 Statistics Santa Barbara County Testing Information Santa Barbara County Vaccine Information Tracking COVID-19 in CA