Morro Bay care center employee tests positive for COVID-19

The facility is limiting visitations for the time being
Posted at 12:46 PM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 15:46:32-04

A Morro Bay care center is limiting visitation and travel within its facility after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Darren Smith, CEO of Compass Health, which oversees Bayside Care Center on Teresa Road, tells KSBY they learned of the positive result on Saturday and that family members of patients there were then notified within a few hours.

Smith says the nurse was vaccinated, but it takes some time for the exact variant to be determined.

Once a positive case is identified at any Compass Health facility, Smith says the affected location goes into response mode, which means visitation is limited along with travel throughout the building.

The facility is then required to go through two testing cycles for employees and residents and if both tests yield negative results, the facility can resume normal operations.

Smith said the response mode could last up to two weeks, at which time visitation would be limited to exterior, window and Zoom visits.

Smith adds there have been no positive cases among residents at Compass Health facilities, saying that even though things in the state started opening up mid-June, nothing changed for Compass Health facilities and how they operate. “We still feel like were dead in the middle of a pandemic,” he said.

